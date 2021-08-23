Montreal police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Aug. 16.

Sacha Smith is described as Black, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands five feet, five inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Police say she left her mother's home in LaSalle at the end of the day a week ago, and has not been seen since. She rides a scooter. A description of her clothing is not available.

Anyone with information can call 911 or share it anonymously by calling: 514-393-1133.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.