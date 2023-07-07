Montreal police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Montreal police are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl.

According to a news release, Megan Dawn Michalak was last seen around 10 p.m. on Wednesday near the Lionel-Groulx Metro station in the Sud-Ouest borough and investigators have reason to fear for her health and safety.

She is described as white, standing five feet, 10 inches and weighing 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and short brown hair with blond highlights.

She was wearing a blue polo shirt with short sleeves, black Bermuda shorts and black shoes with a yellow line.

Anyone who has information to communicate regarding this disappearance can do so by dialing 911 or by contacting their local police station.