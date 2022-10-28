Laval mother begs for help locating missing 15-year-old daughter

Laval resident Annie Larochelle wants her 15-year-old daughter back home safe.

"We are extremely worried for her," said Annie Larochelle in an email to Radio-Canada, asking for help getting the word out to the Montreal region.

Lysanne Chamberland left school on Monday and hasn't been seen since, according to the Laval police service.

Her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her safety, in particular because they have noticed changes in her behaviour.

Chamberland is described as white with dyed black hair and blue eyes. She is French-speaking, stands 5-6 and weighs 110 pounds. She has a nose piercing.

Her mother said Chamberland is probably in Montreal, but may be in Laval.

"The more people see her, the more chance we have of finding her," said Larochelle.

Anyone who has information can communicate it confidentially at 450 662-4636. People can also dial 911 and mention the file: LVL 221024-088.