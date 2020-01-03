Montreal police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl.

Sabrina Dandenault has been missing since Jan. 1.

Police say the girl is easily influenced and are concerned because of who she may have been associating with. Those close to her fear for her safety.

Dandenault is 5'2" (1.57 metres) tall, with red hair and brown eyes. She wears prescription glasses and speaks French.

She was last seen wearing red clothes without a coat at Henri-Bourassa Metro station with a female friend, heading in the direction of Laval.

She is often seen at McDonalds restaurants.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the anonymous and confidential Info-Crime Montréal line at 514 393-1133.