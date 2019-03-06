Laval family relieved after lost dog found across the river in Montreal's east end

A Laval family is breathing a sigh of relief after being reunited with Yoshi, their dog who went missing Tuesday — after going on a big adventure.

After leaving his home in the Saint-François district of Laval, five-year-old Yoshi was found in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood. He had crossed a part of the river that was covered in ice.

"He's very important to us," said father Eric Van Der Elst, holding his infant daughter Emma. "For Emma, too. She loves so much her dog."

When the Shiba Inu went missing from their home last Tuesday night at around 9 p.m., the family jumped into action.

Eric Van Der Elst and Stéphanie Raymond say losing their dog Yoshi was stressful and tiring. (CBC)

They wrote on various Facebook pages, went out in their cars, recruited family members to help search and even closed their business for the day to look for Yoshi.

"It's very hard to stop searching," said Van Der Elst's partner Stéphanie Raymond. "You never know if an hour more is going to make the difference."

The couple's other dog, Gizmo, is Yoshi's brother. He began to fall into a depression when Yoshi went missing, Van Der Elst said.

"He didn't move. He didn't do anything," he said.

As it turns out, Yoshi might have just taken a long walk.

That night, Van Der Elst and Raymond received a call from someone who spotted Yoshi on Lévesque Boulevard East in Saint-François.

Yoshi's journey from Laval to Rivière-des-Prairies meant he had to cross the river. (Hélène Simard/CBC)

"I think he got scared," said Raymond. "There was no fence, and … we saw paws going for the river."

The next day, someone found him in Montreal's east end.

She said he must have crossed the icy river to the other side.

Despite the long journey, Yoshi was in good shape when he was finally picked up.

Yoshi, left, and his brother Gizmo. (CBC)

An unknown good samaritan had found the pooch and brought him to Berger Blanc, the City of Laval's contracted animal services provider.

The organization is asking pet owners to make sure their animals are micro-chipped, or have a collar or tag.

After a few days of rest, Yoshi was back to his energetic self — asking for treats and playing with Gizmo and Emma.