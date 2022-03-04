Missing Quebec toddler found unharmed near Hagar, Ont.

An 18-month-old child who went missing from Stoneham, Que., north of Quebec City, has been found unharmed.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), at around 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the force's major crimes unit located the vehicle linked to the child's disappearance in Hagar, about 50 kilometres east of Sudbury, Ont.

Police say SQ investigators informed their counterparts in Ontario, and Ontario Provincial Police determined the child was safe. Two adults who were with the toddler were taken into custody at around 10:45 p.m.

Police have not said anything more about the adults found with the child. The SQ said more details will be released later on Friday.

The SQ first reported Wednesday that the child had been taken from the Stoneham area over the weekend. They said an Amber Alert was not issued because investigators did not believe the child had been abducted.