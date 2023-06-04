Quebec City police find missing teen boys west of Montreal

Police have found two teens missing from Quebec City since Friday.

Noam Morin, 13, and Nathan Perreault, 14, left their homes in the Quebec City neighbourhood of Neufchâtel on Friday morning, according to Quebec City police.

On Sunday, the police service asked for help in locating the two, indicating they were possibly in the Montreal area.

Quebec City police say they were found safe and sound on Monday in Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of Montreal.