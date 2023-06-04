Quebec City police search for missing teen boys

Quebec City police are searching for 13-year-old Noam Morin and 14-year-old Nathan Perreault.

Le Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) says Morin and Perreault left their homes in the Quebec City neighbourhood of Neufchâtel on Friday morning and have not been seen since.

The SPVQ says they may be together in the Montreal area riding a white and red scooter.

Morin has brown hair and blue eyes. He is five feet and three inches tall and weighs about 101 lb.

Perreault has brown eyes and brown hair. He is five feet and six inches tall and weighs about 115 lb.

According to the boys' families, their safety may be at risk.