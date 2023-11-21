Montreal police ask for public's help locating missing 15-year-old

Montreal police are asking the public to help locate a missing teenager.

Ryan Kajjou, 15, was last seen on Aug. 31 and was reported missing by concerned family members. He has not been heard from since mid-October.

He is described as having a tan complexion, standing five feet seven inches and weighing 119 pounds.

He has brown eyes and short, curly, black hair. There is no specific information about the clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

The latest information suggests that Kajjou may be in Toronto, raising concerns about his safety among friends and family.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Montreal police by calling 911 or their local station.