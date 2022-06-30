Police ask for public's help to find missing Montreal teen

Montreal police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenage boy.

Steven Marakot, 15, has autism and is mostly non-verbal, although he does respond to his name.

He was last seen June 29 at about 5:30 p.m. in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Marakot is five feet six and weighs 165 pounds. He likes buses, the Metro, games, swimming pools, fast-food restaurants and shopping centres.

The SPVM says he may be confused and disoriented but he is at ease using public transit and may have wandered far from home.

They are asking Montrealers to contact their local police station or call 911 if they spot the teen.