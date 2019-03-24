Montreal police searching city for missing 12-year-old boy

Montreal police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen at 5 p.m. on Saturday at his home in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Philippe Melanson is described as white, with brown eyes and brown hair. He stands 5-3 and speaks French.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas coat, Adidas jogging pants and a long-sleeve Adidas shirt.

He frequents the Villeray area and downtown, police say.

Melanson could have taken public transit and police say "his family has reason to fear for his safety."

Anyone with information to communicate about this disappearance can do so anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or by dialling 911.