Missing Quebec toddler found safe after exhaustive police search

A two-year-old boy has been found safe and sound after having wandered away from his home in Dundee, Quebec Saturday night.

The boy, Ryland, was missing overnight but the search effort proved successful around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Provincial police, RCMP and volunteers mounted an exhaustive search with canine units and the Sûreté du Québec helicopter.

The town of Dundee is located in the Montérégie, close to the American border. Firefighters from New York state also helped in the search.

"The call for help has been heard by firemen on both sides of the border," said SQ Sgt. Claude Denis.