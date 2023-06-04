Quebec City police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Quebec City police are searching for 13-year-old Noam Morin.

Le Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) says Morin left his home in the Quebec City neighbourhood of Neufchâtel on Friday morning and has not been seen since.

Morin has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is five feet and three inches tall and weighs about 101 lb.

The SPVQ says he may be in the Montreal area and may be riding a white and red scooter.

According to his family, his safety may be at risk.