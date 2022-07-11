Missing 15-year-old found safe and sound, Montreal police say
Montreal say a 15-year-old boy with autism who went missing Monday morning has been found safe and sound.
Police had asked for help locating boy who has autism and is non-verbal
Steven Marakot was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough but was reportedly found by mid-afternoon.
Police had said he is non-verbal, and could be disoriented, causing investigators to worry for his health and safety.