Montreal police seek missing 85-year-old last seen in Pierrefonds

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 85-year-old man.

Makram Ebeid could be wearing pyjamas and slippers

Makram Ebeid, 85, has been missing since Thursday evening. (SPVM)

Makram Ebeid, 85, left his home in Pierrefonds, a neighbourhood in Montreal's West Island, around 6 p.m., Thursday.

He has health problems that have investigators concerned for his safety. 

He has grey hair and stands five feet four inches tall and could be wearing pyjamas and slippers.

