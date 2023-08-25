Montreal police seek missing 85-year-old last seen in Pierrefonds
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 85-year-old man.
Makram Ebeid could be wearing pyjamas and slippers
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 85-year-old man.
Makram Ebeid, 85, left his home in Pierrefonds, a neighbourhood in Montreal's West Island, around 6 p.m., Thursday.
He has health problems that have investigators concerned for his safety.
He has grey hair and stands five feet four inches tall and could be wearing pyjamas and slippers.