Missing 44-year-old man found safe by police

Police say Boaz Percowicz, 44, has been found safe. (SPVM)

Montreal police say Boaz Perecowicz, 44, who hadn't been heard from for a month, has been found safe.

They say officers located him in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Perecowicz had last been seen pedalling away from his home in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough on his bicycle Sept. 7.