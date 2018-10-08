Missing 44-year-old man found safe by police

Skip to Main Content
Montreal police say a 44-year-old man, who hadn't been heard from for a month, has been found safe.

Montreal police say Boaz Perecowicz, 44, who hadn't been heard from for a month, has been found safe. 

They say officers located him in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Perecowicz had last been seen pedalling away from his home in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough on his bicycle Sept. 7. 

