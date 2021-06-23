Quebec police resume search for 25-year-old man who went missing at Oka beach

Quebec provincial police have resumed their search for a 25-year-old Montreal man believed to have disappeared from Oka beach, located in the national park about 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal, on Monday.

Police say the man's personal belongings, including his cell phone, were found on the beach sometime Monday.

At 6 p.m., the man's father called his phone and an agent from SEPAQ, the provincial agency that manages parks, answered. The man's father was trying to get in touch with his son to make sure he was alright. That's when he realized his son was missing.

A car believed to belong to the man was later found in the parking lot of the park, where it remains this morning. The father confirmed the car to be his son's.

The Coast Guard was brought in along with divers with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Monday evening. The police force helicopter was also called in yesterday to help with the search, but there has been no sign of the man as of today.

A spokesperson for the SQ says the man may have drowned, but it's unclear exactly what happened and police are not ruling anything out.

The beach is patrolled by lifeguards during the day, who tell CBC Montreal they didn't notice anything out of the ordinary on Monday.

Divers are back on the beach this morning and a helicopter is on site. Boats will also be searching the water.