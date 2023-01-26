Missing 15-year-old from Trois-Rivières area could be in Montreal, say police

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who could be in the Montreal area.

Ariane Rouleau, from Bécancour — a town across the river from the city of Trois-Rivières — has been missing since the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 26.

She was last seen on des Acadiens Street in the town of Saint-Charles-de-Drummond, near Drummondville — about 65 kilometres away from her home and about halfway between Bécancour and Montreal.

Police say they believe Rouleau could be in Montreal area and say they are concerned for her safety.

Rouleau is five foot five inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a short black coat with a hood and Vans shoes.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 911 or 1-800-659-4264 or email the Sûreté du Québec