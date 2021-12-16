Montreal police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old

The SPVM is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy.

Idriss Seggate was last seen leaving his home in Ahuntsic on Dec. 11, around 2:30 p.m. He has not been seen since and Montreal police say they have reason to be concerned for his safety.

Seggate is of Moroccan heritage, with curly longish hair and brown eyes. He's about 173 centimetres tall (or 5 feet, 8 inches) and weighs about 63.5 kilograms (or 140 pounds).

He was last seen wearing a glossy black coat, faded grey jeans, black shoes and a bag.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 911.