Montreal police ask for public's help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

Montreal police are asking for assistance from the public in helping them find 14-year-old Emmiley-Paolina Gué.

They say she was last seen at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, wearing a pink coat, beige hat and scarf, brown winter boots and a black bag with blue and pink flower designs on it.

Emmiley-Paolina lives in the borough of Montréal-Nord, where she was last seen.

She is Black, is five feet, four inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, according to police, who say she has a mental disability and her family worries for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.