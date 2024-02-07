Content
Montreal police searching for missing 14-year-old

Montreal police say the missing teen might be in Toronto.

Boy was last seen in Saint-Léonard borough

Teenage boy wearing black coat
Investigators believe Guillaume Noel could be in Toronto. (Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal)

Montreal police have asked for the public's help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy.

Guillaume Noel was last seen on Feb. 1 in the borough of Saint-Léonard.

He is described as white and standing five feet, 10 inches. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Montreal police say he could be in Toronto. 

They also say his family and investigators are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or contact their local police station.

