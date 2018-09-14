Police search for missing 14-year-old girl from Sept-Îles

The Sûreté du Québec are asking for the public's help to find missing Caitlen Sandara Rich-Fontaine from Sept-Îles.

Rich-Fontaine is 14 years old and has been missing since she left home on the afternoon Sept. 11.

She is five foot three inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has light brown hair, dark brown eyes and was wearing a jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the SQ at 1-800 659-4264.