Montreal police ask for help to find missing 14-year-old girl

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old who was last seen last weekend.

Linda Uqaituk Kirshner, also known as Charli, has been missing since late Saturday night. She was last seen in the city of Kirkland in Montreal's West Island around 10:30 p.m.

Police say she could be near the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, the city of Côte-Saint-Luc or around Cabot Square, near Atwater Metro, in Montreal's downtown. Investigators and relatives say they are concerned for her safety.

Uqaituk Kirshner is about five feet two inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red writing, pants and laced Jordan sneakers. She has a tattoo on her right arm that reads "Zeda."

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Montreal police by dialling 911.