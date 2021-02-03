Montreal police searching for 13-year-old girl believed to be out without a winter coat

Montreal police are asking the public for help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Dorval area in the early evening of Jan. 28 without a coat.

Shyanna Cecire is described as as roughly four feet six inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

She has black hair, brown eyes, speaks English and is of Indigenous origin, police say. She has a birthmark on her right arm and would likely be getting around on foot.

She was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved sweater, black jogging pants and black boots with white fur.

Cecire frequented downtown Montreal, police say, and investigators have reason to fear for her safety.

Anyone with information can share it with authorities anonymously by calling Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or by dialling 911.