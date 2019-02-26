Montreal police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Jamaica Fleurimond, 12, was reported missing by her family Monday evening at 10:30 p.m. and now Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating her.

She was last seen at her school in the Montreal North area at the end of the afternoon, police say.

Fleurimond is 5-6 and about 150 pounds. She has black eyes, black hair and speaks French.

She was last seen wearing a hooded black coat, boots and her school uniform with a light blue collar, polo and dark blue pants.

She is not known to have any dependence issues or behavioural problems, police say.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron says she regularly volunteers at her school in the afternoon.

Police say they already checked all the different places she usually frequents in the area. Police are working to identify friends she might have gone home with and, as of 6:30 a.m., he said, "we are still looking for her."

Though police hope she simply stayed at a friend's house overnight, doing so without first telling her parents is unusual for her.

"We're looking at all possibilities," he said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.