Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Kenzo Nguyen was last seen Wednesday morning at his school in Montreal-North, but has not been heard from since. Investigators say they have reason to fear for his safety.

Nguyen is about four feet tall (1.22 metres) and weighs about 80 pounds (36 kilograms). He has brown eyes and dark hair. He speaks French.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with fluorescent green details and black Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Montreal police, or report information anonymously through Info-Crime at 514 393-1133.