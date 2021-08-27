Skip to Main Content
Police locate 12-year-old girl safe after going missing from Sainte-Catherine, Que.

Police have found a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at her father's house in Sainte-Catherine, Que., Thursday night.

Police asked for help locating girl who was thought to be in the Sainte-Thérèse area

Jade Langevin was found safe and sound. (City of Sainte-Catherine/Facebook)

The Régie intermunicipale de police Roussillon say Jade Langevin was found safe and sound Friday afternoon.

Police said she could be in the Sainte-Thérèse area, just north of Laval.

