Police locate 12-year-old girl safe after going missing from Sainte-Catherine, Que.
Police have found a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at her father's house in Sainte-Catherine, Que., Thursday night.
Police asked for help locating girl who was thought to be in the Sainte-Thérèse area
The Régie intermunicipale de police Roussillon say Jade Langevin was found safe and sound Friday afternoon.
Police said she could be in the Sainte-Thérèse area, just north of Laval.