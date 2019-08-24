Minor train derailment near Lac-Mégantic revives concerns over state of tracks

The city of Lac-Mégantic, Que. says it wants a full assessment of what caused a train to derail on Saturday morning, on a section of tracks that had recently been flagged as problematic by Transport Canada.

The wagon of a freight train travelling between the neighbouring town of Nantes and Lac-Mégantic went off the tracks at around 9 a.m, blocking traffic on Highway 161 for approximately three hours.

Because the wagon did not flip over and didn't cause a spill, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it will not further investigate the incident.

A TSB spokesperson told Radio-Canada it would, however, follow up with the company that owns the rails, Central Maine and Quebec Railway (CMQR).

Meanwhile a citizens' committee that has been monitoring railway safety ever since a train derailed in the centre of town in 2013, killing 47 people, was not surprised to see another incident happen.

"This is proof once more, that we are not safe in Lac-Mégantic," said Robert Bellefleur, a spokesperson with the Coalition des citoyens engagés pour la sécurité ferroviaire à Lac-Mégantic.

Bellefleur said only one hour before the incident, a train carrying tanker cars had travelled on the same route.

Transport Canada flags 'urgent' concerns

A Transport Canada report obtained by Radio-Canada just last week also highlighted the concerns of an inspector who had reviewed this section of the rail, that sits above a steep hill, over Lac-Mégantic.

With the help of an ultrasound vehicle, Transport Canada detected 115 defective rails in 2015. By 2018, it had registered 253.

Regional railway inspector Jean-René Gagnon sent the report in May 2019 to CMQR, notifying them of "several urgent" issues.

"The increasing number of defective rails every year shows a heightened risk of derailment," Gagnon said in the report, which flagged various "urgent situations" requiring "immediate repair."

CBC News has contacted CMQR for comment but has not heard back.

Meanwhile, the city of Lac-Mégantic said the company informed them that a problem with a wheel on the wagon caused it to derail.

"We are in touch with CMQR and the authorities to obtain a detailed report on the situation, as soon as possible," the city wrote on its Facebook page.