Girl, 7, in hospital after school zone hit-and-run in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough

Montreal police are investigating after a seven-year-old girl was hit by a car on Tuesday morning in a school zone in the Ville-Marie borough, east of downtown.

According to witnesses, the victim was hit by a car in a school zone near the intersection of Parthenais and de Rouen streets, about 100 metres from an elementary school.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled immediately, leaving the victim seriously injured on the road. Several children and teenagers watched helplessly at the scene.

The victim, whose life is in danger, was rushed to hospital, according to Urgences-santé.

Staff from a nearby health and social services centre provided first aid to the victim. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Jean-Nicolas Aubé, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal said three nurses and a resident doctor at a nearby health and social services centre — known in French as a CLSC — brought out medical equipment and provided first aid to the victim while waiting for paramedics.

"These people are trained to act whenever there are these kinds of situations, and that's exactly what they did." Aubé said. "It's important to say thank for what they did. Of course, they're going to say it's their job, but still it's important to say."

He says psychological support is available for all health personnel that need it.

"Everyone inside the building is affected by [the incident]," he said.