Quebec City minor emergency clinic allowing faster access to care to stay open

A pilot project aiming to cut patients' wait times for health care and alleviate pressure on Quebec City's overcrowded emergency rooms will continue past its deadline, the Quebec government has confirmed.

Touted as the first of its kind in the province, the minor emergency clinic at Jeffery Hale Hospital was launched to allow faster access to health-professionals for those suffering from an ailment not considered an emergency.

Nearly 20,000 patients have received care at the clinic since the launch of the pilot project last May. It was due to conclude at the end of May this year.

Patrick Fortin, the service manager at the clinic, says the project has helped ease the burden on overwhelmed emergency rooms and has given those without a family doctor a place to go other than the ER.

He says patients are able to be seen quickly because, if a nurse, a pharmacist or physiotherapist can address a patient's concern, they can do it without having to wait to be seen by a doctor.

"It's a new vision, it's innovative, it's going to be a solution," said Fortin. "The main objective is to answer accessibility for our clients [and] the population."

That's why he's relieved to hear the clinic will continue operating past May, he says, adding he believes this model can be used in hospitals across the province.

Health Minister Christian Dubé visited the hospital recently and said he too found the project to be a "concrete alternative" for patients, calling it an "essential service" for people in Quebec City.

The Ministry of Health says it will analyze the results of the pilot project during the summer and fall before deciding if similar clinics could be established elsewhere in the province.