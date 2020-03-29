Minor earthquake shakes things up north of Montreal

A number of people were woken up by a minor earthquake in the Mascouche region, just north of Montreal, around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Earthquakes Canada, it was a 3.6-magnitude quake.

"What I felt was a strong vibration, a loud noise. Enough that I thought there was a meteorite that fell close to the house," said Mascouche resident Danielle Grenier.

According to reports, the quake was felt in Laval, Montreal and parts of the South Shore.

This is the second minor earthquake to affect the region in the last three weeks.

On March 6, a 3.3-magnitude quake struck at 3:22 a.m. The epicentre was located about nine kilometres northeast of downtown Montreal.