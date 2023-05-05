Minor charged following allegations of sexual assaults at Quebec high school

A minor has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of sexual assaults at a Quebec high school earlier this year.

In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School, in Cowansville, Que., came together to denounce how the school handled multiple complaints of sexual violence at the school.

Six students had spoken out against inappropriate behaviour at the hands of another student. They said the situation had gone on for about a year and a half.

At the time, in response to the allegations, Quebec's education minister announced the launch of a "general" investigation into sexual misconduct in schools.

On Friday, Quebec's prosecutor confirmed that a young suspect first appeared before a judge on March 28. They are currently in detention for another case.

The minor is facing almost a dozen charges, including harassment, assault, forcible confinement, attempted sexual assault, four counts of sexual assault, and three counts of sexual interference.

The accused, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be back in court on May 30.