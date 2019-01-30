Quebec's hourly minimum wage to go up by 50 cents on May 1

Quebec's minimum wage will climb to $12.50 an hour on May 1 — increasing the hourly wages of more than 288,000 workers by 50 cents, the province announced Wednesday.

In this way, the government contributes to "increasing the purchasing power of the most vulnerable workers" without reducing employment numbers or taking away from the competitiveness of companies, says Labour Minister Jean Boulet in a statement.

The hourly wage increase will boost the province's economy, encourage work incentives and help reduce poverty, according to the ministry.

The wage increase represents an annual increase in disposable income of between $400 and $650, depending on the number of hours worked and the family situation of the employee, the announcement says.

Minimum wage payable to employees receiving tips will be $10.05 per hour, an increase of 25 cents.

Raspberry pickers' pay will increase to $3.71 (up 15 cents) per kilogram and strawberry pickers' pay will rise to 99 cents (up 4 cents) per kilogram.

In 2018, the average hourly wage in the province was $24.92, the ministry says.