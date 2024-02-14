Content
Who built the mini skatepark by the railroad tracks?

In this episode of Good Question, Montreal, we get to the bottom of who’s behind this public art piece/DIY passion project — and take you into the small but mighty world of Montreal fingerboards.
Ainslie MacLellan
A man using a finger skateboard in the background, with the words Good Question, Montreal in a circular logo.
Host Ainslie MacLellan looks into the world of fingerboarding in Montreal. (CBC)

If you walk or bike along the Des Carrières rail path through Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, you might come across a miniature skate park, complete with tiny ramps, half pipes, rails and little graffiti.

LISTEN | Who built the mini skatepark by the railroad tracks?
17:10Who built the mini skatepark by the railroad tracks?
Do you have a question about Montreal? Host Ainslie MacLellan is determined to help find the answer. Whether it's a story that's disappeared from the headlines, a curious landmark in your neighbourhood, or a quirk of Montreal life you've been wondering about, we're on it. Let's learn about this place together.

Your Montreal questions, answered weekly. Nothing too big, too small or too weird. What are you wondering? Send us your question here: cbc.ca/GoodQuestionMontreal.

Tune in to Good Question, Montreal every Thursday on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts. 

WATCH | Fingerboarding in Montreal:

Big air, tiny skateboards

1 year ago
Duration 1:09
The fingerboard skate park built this summer is fitted with miniature ramps, rails and stairs. There’s even scaled-down graffiti.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ainslie MacLellan

Journalist

Ainslie MacLellan is a journalist at CBC Montreal. Follow her on Twitter: @CBCAinslie.

