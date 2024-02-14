If you walk or bike along the Des Carrières rail path through Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, you might come across a miniature skate park, complete with tiny ramps, half pipes, rails and little graffiti.

In this episode of Good Question, Montreal, we get to the bottom of who's behind this public art piece/DIY passion project — and take you into the small but mighty world of Montreal fingerboards.

LISTEN | Who built the mini skatepark by the railroad tracks? 17:10 Who built the mini skatepark by the railroad tracks? If you walk or bike along the Des Carrières rail path through Rosemont, you might come across a miniature skate park, complete with tiny ramps, half pipes, rails and little graffiti. We get to the bottom of who’s behind this public art piece/DIY passion project, and take you into the small but mighty world of Montreal fingerboards.

Do you have a question about Montreal? Host Ainslie MacLellan is determined to help find the answer. Whether it's a story that's disappeared from the headlines, a curious landmark in your neighbourhood, or a quirk of Montreal life you've been wondering about, we're on it. Let's learn about this place together.

Your Montreal questions, answered weekly. Nothing too big, too small or too weird. What are you wondering? Send us your question here: cbc.ca/GoodQuestionMontreal.

Tune in to Good Question, Montreal every Thursday on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts.