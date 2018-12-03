Quebecers will get a first glimpse of their new government's fiscal plans later today, which is likely to include details about how Premier François Legault intends to deliver the tax cuts he's promised.

Finance Minister Eric Girard is scheduled to brief journalists on the government's budget situation this morning in Quebec City. Legault will then deliver a speech around 12:15 p.m.

The economic update will outline the government's spending plans for the next several months, until a full budget is tabled in the legislature, likely sometime in spring.

Both before and after the election, Legault repeatedly promised his government would seek to lower the fiscal burden of Quebecers.

One of the ways he promised to do so was by harmonizing school taxes across the province, carrying further a reform implemented by the previous Liberal government.

Last month, Girard said the government intended to table the school-tax legislation during the short fall session that got underway last week.

Current estimates suggest harmonizing the school tax to the lowest rate in the province — 10 cents for every $100 of property value -- would cost the government $700 million annually.

Legault has also said he wants to review Quebec's family allowance system to increase the amount parents get for a second and third child.

Since taking power, though, Legault and his finance minister have been actively trying to downplay expectations about the size of the surplus they were left by the Liberals.

Government accounts indicated in early November that Quebec had accumulated a surplus of nearly $3 billion in the first five months of fiscal 2018.

Legaul said that figure did not accurately reflect current spending commitments and was unlikely to last until the end of the year.