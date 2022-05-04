Plight of Indigenous homeless population a 'humanitarian crisis,' Montreal ombudsman says

Faced with a "huminatarian crisis" in one of its central neighbourhoods, Montreal needs to "walk the talk" and revamp its approach to tackling homelessness, according to the city's ombudsman.

In a report released Wednesday, Montreal's ombusdman, Nadine Mailloux, highlighted the need for the city and the province to do more to tackle Indigenous homelessness in the Milton Park neighbourhood in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

She described the city's strategy and efforts regarding homelessness as "seasonal" and "temporary" and said more needs to be done to provide permanent solutions to deal with "real, homeless people suffering intolerable human distress."

"It is essential not to manage this situation by simply ticking the boxes of a plan," wrote Mailloux. "We must act in a premeditated way and make sure that planned measures can produce concrete results."

Her investigation was prompted by complaints from residents in the area who were worried about the safety of their neighbours as well as the homeless population there, which includes a large number of Inuit people.

The residents said Milton Park was plagued by physical and sexual assaults, prostitution, as well as drug and alcohol consumption. They told the ombudsman those problems were due to authorities not managing the situation properly.

The ombudsman's report mentions the emergency powers the city held for much of the pandemic and how they made it easier to set up shelters. According to Mailloux, it should not have taken a public health emergency for the city to have such powers.

Nakuset, director of the Native Women's Shelter, welcomes the ombudsman's report, but says the city's lack of action has already been costly. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

"It is essential to ensure that, even outside the winter measures or the public health state of emergency, the city can exercise its jurisdiction to establish shelters, which it does not seems unable to do at present," Mailloux wrote.

She issued five recommendations. She wants the city to be more flexible when it comes to applying bylaws to make it easier to set up shelters and other resources for the homeless population.

She recommends a preventive approach to homelessness, which would include "reception and support programs for Inuit persons who arrive in Montreal."

She's also calling for the city changes how it funds non-profit organizations. Mailloux wrote that temporary funding for projects makes it difficult for groups to offer quality services and retain staff.

Although Montreal police officers patrol Milton Park, residents say the neighbourhood is not as safe as it could be. (CBC)

Too much damage already done, advocate says

Nakuset, the director of the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal, hopes the report will lead to concrete changes. But as far as she's concerned, inaction has already cost lives.

She points to the deaths of two Inuit people in the area in the last two years, including Raphael Napa André, whose body was found in January of last year — steps away from a shelter in Milton Park. Public health officials had ordered that shelter to close overnight during the province's first pandemic curfew.

"I think the recommendations are about two years too late," said Nakuset.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she's in favour of ditching temporary and seasonal strategies but added she needs the provincial government's help.

A spokesperson for Ian Lafrenière, Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister, listed several projects the province has funded, including a partnership with Projets Autochtones du Québec (PAQ) to create 18 housing units.

"We have to give resources to organizations to offer adapted services," the spokesperson said. "That's exactly what we are doing and what we will continue to do.