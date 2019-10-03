Tanker overturns in Quebec City, spilling a river of milk
City's public works department called in to clean up the mess
A tanker truck hauling milk tipped on its side while the driver navigated a curve in Quebec City early this morning.
It's not clear exactly how much milk spilled, but it looks like a lot.
Images captured at the scene displayed what appeared to be a river of milk, staining a large swath of pavement white as morning traffic backed up on nearby streets.
The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m on Soumande Street near Hubert Street in front of a Super C grocery store.
Un camion-citerne de lait est renversé sur le boul. Soumande, à Québec. Les policiers ne savent pas encore ce qui aurait pu causer le renversement <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcqc</a> <a href="https://t.co/N6C86oFECf">pic.twitter.com/N6C86oFECf</a>—@p_abolduc
The driver was not injured but was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure, police say.
How the truck ended up on its side is still under investigation.
A small crane was used to get the truck back up on its wheels and the tanker has since been removed.
Quebec City police say the public works department was called in to clean the mess.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.