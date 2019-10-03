Tanker overturns in Quebec City, spilling a river of milk

A tanker truck hauling milk tipped on its side while the driver navigated a curve in Quebec City early this morning.

It's not clear exactly how much milk spilled, but it looks like a lot.

Images captured at the scene displayed what appeared to be a river of milk, staining a large swath of pavement white as morning traffic backed up on nearby streets.

The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m on Soumande Street near Hubert Street in front of a Super C grocery store.

Un camion-citerne de lait est renversé sur le boul. Soumande, à Québec. Les policiers ne savent pas encore ce qui aurait pu causer le renversement <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcqc</a> <a href="https://t.co/N6C86oFECf">pic.twitter.com/N6C86oFECf</a> —@p_abolduc

The driver was not injured but was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure, police say.

How the truck ended up on its side is still under investigation.

A small crane was used to get the truck back up on its wheels and the tanker has since been removed.

Quebec City police say the public works department was called in to clean the mess.