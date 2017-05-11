Canadian military to stay on the ground in Quebec to fight floods

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces will remain in Quebec a while longer to help flood victims as this year's spring thaw continues to wreak havoc in parts of the province.

Soldiers were first deployed to the province April 19. They will will continue to bag sand and reinforce infrastructure protecting hard-hit municipalities, Radio-Canada has confirmed.

Quebec Public Security Minister Guilbault and Brig.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will offer more details at a news conference this afternoon.

As of Sunday evening, Urgence Québec said 5,245 residences are flooded and 3,461 homes were inaccessible due to floodwaters.

A total of 7,452 people were currently forced out of their homes, the agency said.

The Laurentians and the Outaouais region remain the hardest hit, accounting for nearly 4,000 of the flooded homes currently flooded in the province.