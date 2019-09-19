Champions of Mile End create illustrated book celebrating area's history

The more things change, the more they stay the same in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood.

A new illustrated book, Mile End Portraits hopes to showcase just what makes the neighbourhood so diverse and special.

To create the book, the community group Mile End Memories joined forces with two local graphic artists, Michel Hellman and Pascal Girard, who are based in the neighbourhood.

The book features lighthearted renditions of typical scenes in the neighbourhood.

"The whole city is in constant change, and in Mile End we feel it a lot," said Justin Bur, a board member at Mile End Memories.

"We see an old Jewish pastry shop become a Greek pastry shop, become a café where young people come for lunch, and then it passes to a new owner," he said.

Mile End Memories was founded in 2003 by a group of residents who were interested in the history, architecture and heritage of the area.

The organization offers walking tours from May to September.

Bur said change has been a constant in the area and it isn't necessarily a bad thing — although he does regret so many shuttered storefronts on neighbourhood arteries like St-Viateur Street.

"Despite things going wrong, there's still a strong community spirit," he said.

"Community groups have always gotten people together to fight against things that are wrong. I think that spirit will continue," Bur said.

Mile End Portraits book launch takes place at Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard Street West) September 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.