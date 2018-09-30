New Mile End cinema offers independent screenings & signature cocktails

Alexandre Domingue dreamed of opening up an independent art house cinema in Montreal for 25 years.

"Since I was at university, I used to borrow films and project films at night at my friend's house," he said. "We'd drink beer, we'd discuss the films."

Now, with the grand opening of Cinéma Moderne on St-Laurent Boulevard in the Mile End, Domingue is finally able to recreate that atmosphere on a larger scale.

The theatre is attached to a café-bar and is the first in Montreal to have a liquor license and allow film buffs to bring their cocktails and local brews inside during screenings.

Dominique described the space as "a cinema for cinema lovers, by cinema lovers."

The café/bar at Cinéma Moderne is open all day and serves coffee, drinks and snacks before and after screenings. (Cinéma Moderne/Facebook)

He and his business partner Roxanne Sayegh bought the building, at 5150 St-Laurent Blvd., and spent the last year converting the bottom floor into a cafe and cinema.

Before that, it was a tanning salon with a film post-production studio on top.

The studio, Post-Moderne, is still there — Domingue started it in 2002 and now he and 30 employees do post-production for dozens of films every year.

The owners were hoping that renovations to the space would only take a few months, but it ended up taking about a year.

"We combined two floors to make the cinema so we could make higher ceilings, make the floor sloped so you don't see people's heads blocking the screens," said Domingue.

Now the theatre, open seven days a week, has 54 seats and has already been selling out screenings since it opened Sept. 17.

The theatre has 54 seats and has already been selling out showings in its first week of operation. (Cinéma Moderne/Facebook)

Sayegh, the other founder, was the former executive director of the Montreal International Documentary Festival.

She said the films screened at Cinéma Moderne will range from Quebecois, art house, documentary and beyond.

They even had celebrity Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve visit for an intimate screening of Blade Runner 2049 last Sunday.

She said he's just the beginning of special guests and artists Cinéma Moderne intends to host.

They will also be putting on screenings in collaboration with POP Montreal and the Festival du nouveau cinéma.

"We're trying different things out," she said.

Sayegh said she's hoping the novelty of the café-bar-cinéma combination will entice people to come and check out the new space.

The cinema doesn't have popcorn yet, but they do have other snacks available in their cafe. (Cinéma Moderne/Facebook)

"It becomes a whole night. You can have drinks and food before the screening [and] bring them inside," she said. "We want to have a cozy and welcoming atmosphere."

The only thing the Cinéma Moderne doesn't have is popcorn, an iconic movie snack Sayegh said she'd like to add before long.

With files from CBC Montreal's Daybreak