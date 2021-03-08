Beloved Mile End bookstore saved after landlord, store owner negotiate rental agreement

Stephen Welch, owner of a beloved bookstore in the Mile End, says his shop will stay open after his landlord had a "change of heart."

In a Facebook post, Welch says he negotiated to keep the S.W. Welch bookstore open for two more years, until his retirement.

"I went up a little and he went down a lot," Welch said. "The outpouring of love and concern by so many people to our plight has been amazing and in the end effective achieving this result, thank you!!"

The bookstore seemed destined to close when it faced a significant rent increase, coming off a challenging financial year as a non-essential business.

Before coming to an agreement with the building owner, real estate developer Shiller Lavy, Welch said he was facing a rent increase of $1,500 per month. His current lease ends in August.

He has been running the bookstore on Saint-Viateur Street for the past 15 years.

Welch didn't immediately return a request for comment from the CBC.

More to come…