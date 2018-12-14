Sick of the cold? Montreal is warming up this weekend

While it certainly won't be time to hit the beach, milder temperatures are in Montreal's weekend forecast — a welcomed reprieve after more than a month of unseasonably cold weather.

Friday will be cloudy with a high of 3 C, according to Environment Canada.

There is a smog warning in effect for the Montreal region and it is expected to last into the evening. There may be some freezing rain in Laval.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 and a low of –5 in the Montreal area. The average high is –2.7 and low –11.1.

If you head out Saturday, don't forget your winter tires. But not because it's going to snow — it's the law.

Quebec requires drivers to have winter tires on their vehicles between Dec. 15 and March 15.

While Sunday will be a bit colder with a high of –1 and a low of –4, it will be sunny throughout the day. The average high is -3.