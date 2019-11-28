A Quebec comedian should be forced to pay $35,000 in damages to a disabled singer that he mocked for years in his stand-up comedy shows, the provincial appeals court ruled Thursday.

In a 2-1 decision, the court dismissed an appeal brought by Mike Ward against a 2016 ruling by the Quebec Human Rights Tribunal.

The Human Rights Tribunal had found Ward made discriminatory comments about singer Jérémy Gabriel's disabilities.

Ward was ordered to pay $35,000 to Gabriel and a further $7,000 to Gabriel's mother. In its decision Thursday, the Court of Appeal said Ward should not have to compensate the singer's mother.

In Ward's performances between 2010 and 2013, he called Gabriel ugly and wondered why he hadn't died five years after getting his wish to sing in front of the pope.

Gabriel has Treacher Collins syndrome, a congenital disorder characterized by craniofacial deformities.

Ward's lawyer, Julius Grey, told Radio-Canada they intend to appeal Thursday's decision to the Supreme Court.