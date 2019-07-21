Skip to Main Content
Man, 40, in hospital after midday stabbing in Ville-Marie

Police have set up a security perimeter at the intersection of Tupper and Sussex streets. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A 40-year-old man is in hospital after a midday stabbing in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough. 

Police were called to a park at the intersection of Tupper and Sussex streets at 1 p.m. 

Several people were involved in the altercation, in which the victim was stabbed on the upper part of his body, police say. 

He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and is being interviewed by police. 

Police have set up a security perimeter in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

