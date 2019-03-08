Sentencing arguments to begin in case of man who killed wife who had Alzheimer's

Sentencing arguments begin at the courthouse in Montreal today in the case of a man who killed his wife suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Michel Cadotte was found guilty of manslaughter on Feb. 23. Since Cadotte had admitted to killing his wife, the jury was instructed that they must find him guilty of either manslaughter or second-degree murder.

There is no minimum sentence for manslaughter convictions when a firearm is not used.

Cadotte suffocated his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, with a pillow in the Montreal long-term care facility where she lived on Feb. 20, 2017.

The two had been married for 19 years. Lizotte, who was 60 years old at the time of her death, was in the late stages of early-onset Alzheimer's.

Arguing for a manslaughter conviction, Cadotte's lawyer Elfriede Duclervil said her client had become depressed after years of isolation while seeing the mental state of his wife deteriorate over nine years.

She argued that Cadotte acted impulsively when he decided to end his wife's life.

The court heard that in 2014, Cadotte looked into obtaining medically assisted suicide for his wife, but was told she was ineligible because she could not consent and her death was not imminent.

The prosecution had pushed for a second-degree murder conviction, which comes with a minimum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.