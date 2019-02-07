Michel Cadotte, accused of killing ailing wife, had disturbed state of mind, psychologist says

A psychologist testifying at the trial of a Montreal man accused of murdering his ailing wife says the accused had a disturbed state of mind at the time of her death.

Michel Parisien took the stand today as the final defence witness at the second-degree murder trial of Michel Cadotte.

Cadotte, 57, told the jury Monday that he suffocated his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, because he wanted to end her suffering. Lizotte, 60, was in the late stages of Alzheimer's disease and lived in a long-term care institution.

Parisien says he met with Cadotte four times last spring and administered tests demonstrating a state of distress that existed well before Feb. 20, 2017 — the day of the killing.

The psychologist says Cadotte was caught between a desire to ensure his wife got the best care and her previously expressed desire not to live in such a condition.

Parisien noted that a severe depression diagnosis from 2013 suggests Cadotte's distress was long-standing.

On Wednesday, a psychiatrist testified Cadotte was suffering from depression that affected his ability to make decisions, but he wasn't psychotic and knew right from wrong.

Under cross-examination Tuesday, Cadotte acknowledged that he was aware of what he was doing and the consequences of his actions.

A year before the killing, Cadotte had sought a medically assisted death for Lizotte but was told she didn't qualify because she was not at the end of her life and could not consent.