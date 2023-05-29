Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Iconic Quebec actor Michel Côté dies at 72

The decorated star of C.R.A.Z.Y. has left the stage after years of breaking box-office and attendance records. He had retired from acting last year because of bone marrow disease.

Côté was honoured with Jutra award in 2013

The Canadian Press ·
A man smiles.
Quebec movie star and comedian Michel Côté died on Monday at the age of 72. (Radio-Canada)

Celebrated Quebec actor Michel Côté, who made his mark with roles in the films Cruising Bar and C.R.A.Z.Y., died on Monday. He was 72 years old.

His family announced his death this morning in a statement. The Alma, Que., native had retired from public life in April 2022 due to bone marrow disease.

The popular Quebec actor was honoured with a Jutra award for excellence in cinema in 2013.

"What I like is his unique way of vanishing completely into a character, and there are few actors in the world who know how to do that," actor Rémi Girard said of Côté, at the award show.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Côté was "one of Quebec's most revered and most talent actors," calling his death "an extraordinary loss for Québécois culture and for our entire country." 

Côté's movie career began in 1983, with a lead role in André Forcier's Au clair de la lune, starring Guy L'Écuyer.

He was honoured in January 2022 during an emotional edition of Les Enfants de la télé, where he was accompanied by his wife and actress Véronique Le Flaguais, and their son Maxime Le Flaguais, also an actor.

Côté appeared in at least 25 films and some 20 TV shows. For nearly 40 years, he performed in the attendance-breaking play Broue with fellow actors Marc Messier and Marcel Gauthier — between film shoots.

A man holds up a vinyl record.
Michel Côté starred in the 2005 movie C.R.A.Z.Y. (TVA Films)

The success of the play, first performed in 1979, landed the actor a place in several editions of Bye Bye, Quebec's New Year's Eve sketch comedy special.

Côté's last film was 2017's Canadian box office-breaking De père en flic 2, a sequel to what is widely considered the greatest success in French-language cinema in Canada.

More recently, Côté paid a tribute to director Jean-Marc Vallée who had offered him the iconic role in 2005's C.R.A.Z.Y.

With files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now