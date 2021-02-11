Former gymnastics coach Michel Arsenault granted stay of proceedings in sexual assault case

Former gymnastics coach Michel Arsenault, who had been facing multiple counts of sexual assault and assault in connection with five former gymnasts, was granted a stay of proceedings Thursday.

Arsenault requested the stay last year, accusing investigators of not properly disclosing evidence and of "contaminating" witnesses. The request was granted by a Montreal judge on Thursday.

Arsenault's lawyer, Roxane Hamelin, stated in her motion for the stay that investigators in the case failed to take any notes in their interviews with the alleged victims or in the course of their investigation.

According to the defence, one of the investigators also shared inside information with one of the alleged victims who, in turn, used that information "to communicate with other alleged victims and encourage them to pursue the process already underway."

Arsenault was arrested in Edmonton in 2018, and was charged with two counts of sexual assault and three counts of assault, in relation to five alleged victims — all ex-gymnasts who he coached in Montreal between 1983 and 1993.

Two of them were minors at the time of the alleged sexual assaults.