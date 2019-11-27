Montreal fights to get back $260K in severance pay from ex-mayor Michael Applebaum

The City of Montreal is fighting to recoup more than $260,000 in severance pay from former mayor Michael Applebaum, who was found guilty of fraud in 2017.

Applebaum received the money shortly after he resigned from the city's top job amid allegations of corruption in 2013.

He was given $159,719 as a transition allowance, which is intended to help politicians with their return to private life, and $108,204 in departure pay, for a total of $267,923.

In the wake of the Charbonneau commission, the Quebec government amended legislation in 2016 to say politicians convicted of a crime related to electoral fraud, or a crime punishable by two or more years in prison, have to refund the transition allowance they were paid.

The law was amended again in 2018 to force politicians to give back departure pay, as well.

At issue is whether the law can be applied retroactively to 2013, which is when Applebaum was paid.

In the case of the departure pay, there is the added complication that the rule was put into place a year after his conviction.

Sarah Simard, a lawyer for the city, argued before Quebec Superior Court Justice Serge Gaudet that Applebaum should be forced to give back the money.

"The law is clear," she told the court. "It applies."

But Gaudet, at one point, raised the hypothetical case of a politician who received severance in 1960: can the municipality get back money from them now?

"This is my question," he said.

Applebaum 'doing fine'

Dressed in a button-down shirt and dark blue suit, Applebaum, 56, sat quietly Wednesday as city lawyers made their arguments.

Outside the courtroom, Applebaum told reporters he couldn't comment on the case but said he is enjoying private life after a lengthy career in politics.

"I'm very healthy. I'm doing fine," he said.

The defence, which is set to begin its arguments this afternoon, contends the legislation does not apply to Applebaum because it was not in effect when payments were made.

"There are no indications that the law is retroactive," Applebaum's lawyer, Natalia Manole, told reporters.

Hearings in the civil case are also scheduled for Friday at the Montreal courthouse.

Applebaum was found guilty in January 2017 of eight corruption-related offences related to his time as borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, including fraud on the government and breach of trust.

Both those offences are punishable by prison terms of up to five years.

He was granted parole in June 2017 after serving two months of a 12-month sentence.