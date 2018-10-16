Michael Applebaum in court seeking reinstatement as real estate agent

Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum — currently on parole after serving time for fraud, conspiracy and breach of trust — was back in court Tuesday trying to get reinstated as a real estate agent.

Applebaum's conviction was tied to real estate deals between 2006 and 2011, when he was serving as borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The Crown argued Applebaum accepted at least $55,000 in cash kickbacks in exchange for ensuring the projects were approved by his administration.

He was paroled in June 2017 after serving two months of his sentence.

Applebaum worked as a real estate agent while awaiting trial.

After his conviction, OACIQ, the the body that regulates real estate agents in the province, revoked his licence on the grounds that his continuing in that capacity would tarnish the profession.

Looking for work among parole conditions

Applebaum contends his crimes weren't tied to his work as a real estate agent. The conditions of his parole require him to look for work, and he wants to return to the real estate business.

Applebaum appealed OACIQ's decision and was to argue the appeal in Quebec court Tuesday.

Applebaum's lawyer requested a delay in arguing the appeal, because Applebaum is currently taking refresher real estate courses and intends to formally reapply for his licence in December.

Judge Patrick Théroux denied Applebaum's request, saying the court was ready to hear the appeal.

That led Applebaum's lawyer to withdraw the appeal, saying her client would instead focus on his new application to OACIQ, which he plans to submit by Dec. 15.

After Gérald Tremblay stepped down as Montreal mayor in November 2012, Applebaum was chosen by councillors to serve as interim mayor from Nov. 16, 2012 until June 18, 2013.